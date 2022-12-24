Four arrested with 460 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

The Ludhiana police nabbed four persons and seized 460 gm of heroin from their possession in separate incidents on Thursday.

In the first case, the police arrested a man and seized 255 gm of heroin along with Rs 50,000 drug money from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ghati Balmik. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Investigating officer SI Palvinder Singh said police personnel were patrolling near the Tajpur cut where on suspicion a scooter-borne man was stopped for checking. During the frisking of the suspect, 255 gm of heroin was seized.

In the other incident, the police nabbed two persons, Ravi Gupta of Shimlapuri and Lakhwinder Singh of Chupki village, and seized 145 gm of heroin from them.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmit Singh said during routine checking, the two persons on a motorcycle were stopped for checking. During the checking, heroin was recovered. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo on Thursday and further probe was launched to bust the entire supply line of drugs.

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police nabbed a smuggler with 60 gm of heroin. The suspect has been identified as Harvinder Singh Lucky of Doraha. DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar in a statement issued said acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed a man and seized heroin along with Rs 2,100 drug money from him. The suspect has a criminal past as two cases of drug smuggling were already registered against him in the past at the Doraha police station.

Meanwhile, the anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police also nabbed a man, Sarwan Ram, a resident of Sundar Nagar, and seized 1.10 kg of opium from his possession. He was arrested from the Rajpura bridge. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect.