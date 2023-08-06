Four arrested with 55-kg poppy husk, 155 gm of heroin in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 5

The city police arrested four smugglers and seized 55 kg of poppy husk and 155 gm of heroin from their possession in two cases.

In the first case, the CIA wing arrested three persons and seized 55 kg of poppy husk from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Pardeep Singh (29) of Kular village, near Dakha, Bikramjit Singh (43), alias Vicky, of Moga and Jasvir Singh (31), alias Jassa, of Dharamkot.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran and CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at a strategic place in Sahnewal where after a truck was signalled to stop for checking. During checking, 55 kg of poppy husk was seized and the three suspects were arrested. They trio are truck drivers. They had been bringing poppy husk at Rs 1,200 per kg from some suppliers of Jharkhand and would sell the same at a higher price in Ludhiana areas.

Pardeep and Vicky had a criminal past as three cases of drug smuggling and under the Arms Act were registered against them in the past.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the three suspects yesterday.

Meanwhile, the anti-narcotics cell also arrested a peddler, identified as Ghanaiya (26), of Shakti Nagar and seized 155 gm of heroin from his possession. ADCP Rupinder Sran said acting on a tip-off, Inspector Jasvir Singh, in-charge of the cell, arrested him from the Tibba area yesterday along with heroin. A case has been registered.