Four arrested with heroin

Ludhiana, April 3
The police have arrested four drug peddlers from different places in the city on Sunday and made a seizure of heroin and a vehicle being used for transporting the drug.
One person identified as Munish Kumar, a resident of New Gurnam Nagar, Jassian Road, was arrested by the police near SAN Jain High School when he was coming on foot from the Daresi ground side. His search led to the seizure of 6 gm of heroin. Another man, Amandeep Singh of New Janta Nagar, Gill Road, was nabbed near GSB Flats, Manakwal, when he was travelling in a Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no. PB 11DB 4679). After being stopped on suspicion, the suspect was found to be carrying 53 gm of heroin. Both suspects were booked under Sections 21, 6 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
In another incident, the police nabbed Harsh Kumar of Puneet Nagar, and Kamal Kumar of Shankar Colony, Tajpur Road, when they were riding a motorcycle (PB 91K 5879). Search of the suspects led to the seizure of 150 gm of heroin, 100 empty plastic pouches and an electronic scale. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, has been registered.
