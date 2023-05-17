Four arrested with heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

The Khanna police today arrested three persons and seized 40 gm of heroin from their possession. In another incident, a woman was nabbed with heroin by the Ludhiana police.

The suspects have been identified as Karanvir Singh, Amandeep Singh and Pardeep Singh, all residents of Dhamot Kalan village, near Payal. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Payal, Harsimrat Chetra, in a statement issued said acting on a tip-off, the Doraha police laid a naka at a strategic place in Doraha where a Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no. PB10CP3695) was intercepted. During the checking of the vehicle, 40 gm of heroin was found kept in a polythene bag.

The DSP said the suspects were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients. Now, their police remand would be sought from court so that the entire drug smuggling network could be busted.

In the other incident, the Ludhiana police on Tuesday arrested a woman and seized 80 gm of heroin from her. She has been identified as Neelam of Ekta Marg, Shimlapuri.

ADCP Rupinder Sran in a statement issued said officials of the anti-narcotics cell of the city police had received a tip-off that the woman was into the drug smuggling trade and she was on the way to deliver heroin to her clients. The police laid a trap and nabbed her along with heroin from a strategic point.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered.