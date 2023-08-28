Four arrested with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, August 27

The police claimed to have arrested four persons with intoxicants and another person for gambling. The suspects were booked in separate cases registered at various police stations under Malerkotla and Ludhiana (rural) police districts.

Huge quantities of intoxicants and equipment used in gambling were seized from the accused.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said personnel posted at the CIA wing had nabbed Keshav Bharti, alias Rahul, of Baghpat Road, Meerut, and Khem Kumar of Aman Nagar, Patiala, members of an interstate gang of drug peddlers, who had been distributing habit-forming tablets after smuggling the same from neighbouring states. As many as 24,500 banned tablets were seized from the duo.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said the police had nabbed Harwinder Gir Binder of Buraj Hari Singh, who was going to hand over a consignment of 85 tablets to an addict on Saturday.

The Hathur police arrested Gagandeep Singh of Hathur and seized 123 habit-forming tablets from him.

The police caught Rakesh Kumar Rinku of Amarpura Mohalla, Ahmedgarh, when he was trying to allure passers-by for gambling near Bajrang Akhara Road.

