Four arrested with over 1L intoxicating tablets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

The Sahnewal police claimed to have nabbed four persons, including a supplier from UP, and recovered 1.032 lakhs of intoxicating tablets from them. The value of the seized drugs is said to be in lakhs.

The suspects have been identified as Baljit Singh Laddu, Tapinder Singh Babba, both residents of Sahnewal, Gurdeep Singh of Ludhiana and Rohit Verma Golu of Kanpur, UP.

JCP (Rural) RS Brar, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ACP Vaibhav Sehgal and Sahnewal Station House Officer inspector Amandeep Singh Brar addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Wednesday.

The JCP said on August 20, a tip-off was received that Baljit Singh, a truck driver, who had been into the illegal trade of smuggling of intoxicating tablets, was on the way to Ludhiana from UP, carrying a huge quantity of the banned drugs.

Accordingly, the Sahnewal police laid a naka and stopped a truck (bearing registration no. PB 10CB 7525). When police personnel checked the special box constructed alongside the fuel tank, 99,000 intoxicating tablets were seized.

Sahnewal SHO Amandeep Brar said the truck driver during the interrogation revealed that he had been bringing the consignment of the banned drugs from a UP-based supplier, Rohit, and used to deliver the same to his aides Tapinder and Gurdeep who would then sell them in retail to clients.

The SHO said the same day, a raid was conducted and the police recovered 540 tablets from Tapinder and 2,460 tablets from Gurdeep. On August 23, the police nabbed Rohit along with 1,200 tablets. The total recovery from all accused turned out to be 1.032 lakh tablets.

He said Tapinder and Gurdeep were sent to judicial custody after their interrogation while questioning of the other two accused, Baljit and Rohit, was still on to bust the entire supply line and nab other members involved in the smuggling racket.