Four arrested with poppy husk, heroin

Ludhiana, December 18
The city police on Saturday arrested four persons, including a woman, in three cases and seized poppy husk and heroin from them.
One hundred kg of poppy husk was seized from Sukhminder Singh of Sangrur. Investigating officer ASI Harmesh Singh said during routine checking at Atam Nagar cut the police on suspicion stopped a truck for checking which led to the recovery of 100-kg poppy husk. The truck driver was also arrested by the police. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against the accused.
In a similar case, the police seized 50 gm of heroin from the possession of Sukhwinder Kaur, a resident of Mullanpur road, and arrested her. Investigating officer ASI Gurmit Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Mullanpur chowk from where a woman smuggler was nabbed with heroin. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.
In other case, the police nabbed two smugglers, identified as Pardeep Kumar of Lot Mangal Singh and Deepak Kumar of Janta Nagar, and seized 70-gm heroin from their possession. Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said the two were nabbed from Bhagwan chowk during routine checking. They were on the way to deliver consignment of heroin to their clients. After registering a case against the smugglers, further questioning was on to bust the entire drug supply line.
