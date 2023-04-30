Four barge into school, 'attack' two students

Ludhiana, April 29
Four youths barged into Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, on Friday afternoon and allegedly attacked two students. An old enmity was said to be the reason behind the attack.
The incident has been captured in CCTV footage and the Model Town police launched a probe.
School principal Vishawkirat said assailants had attacked two students with a sharp object. Karan, a student of Class 12, had sustained injuries in the attack, while another student was left with a minor injury on his hand.
The principal added that usually, the school gate remains closed but yesterday, it was opened for some time as some exam-related equipment were to be unloaded. The assailants took an advantage of the situation and barged into the school, he said.
The CCTV footage has been handed over to the police for investigation. A case is yet to be registered for the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...