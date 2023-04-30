Four barge into school, 'attack' two students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

Four youths barged into Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, on Friday afternoon and allegedly attacked two students. An old enmity was said to be the reason behind the attack.

The incident has been captured in CCTV footage and the Model Town police launched a probe.

School principal Vishawkirat said assailants had attacked two students with a sharp object. Karan, a student of Class 12, had sustained injuries in the attack, while another student was left with a minor injury on his hand.

The principal added that usually, the school gate remains closed but yesterday, it was opened for some time as some exam-related equipment were to be unloaded. The assailants took an advantage of the situation and barged into the school, he said.

The CCTV footage has been handed over to the police for investigation. A case is yet to be registered for the incident.