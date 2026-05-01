Four booked for abducting girls

The Ludhiana police have registered separate cases for allegedly abducting girls on the pretext of marriage.

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Perusal of records at the Dugri police station revealed that Anil Kumar of Karatia in Darbangha district in Bihar had allegedly abducted the 13-year-old daughter of Kantu Paswan, a native of Nimroli village in Darbhanga and at present staying in Mata Nagar, Ludhiana, on the pretext of marriage. Though the girl had gone missing on April 24, an FIR was registered after getting a complaint in this regard on Thursday.

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Shambhu Purve of Kakrampur Rajoli village in Darbhanga district, at present staying at Jiwan Nagar in the Focal Point area here, lodged a complaint on Thursday that Gulab Ansari had allegedly abducted his 24-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage on April 27.

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The Division Number 6 police have also registered an FIR against Ramakant for allegedly abducting the minor daughter of Santosh Kumar of Ludhiana, on April 28 on the pretext of marriage. In another case registered at the Division Number 6 police station, Shiv Narayan has accused Manoj Kumar of allegedly abducting his 16-year-old daughter on May 7 on the pretext of marriage when she had left home for going to school at Dholewal.