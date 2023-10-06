Four booked for assaulting ASI, wife

Ludhiana, October 5
Four persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his wife at Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Barota Road, in Shimlapuri. This ASI is currently assigned to security duty with a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).
The complainant, Jagdev Kaur, residing in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, alleged that she and her husband, Kulwant Singh, an ASI, were present at their residence when they heard continuous honking in their street around 10 pm on October 2. According to her allegations, when her husband went outside to check, he found that his parked car had been hit by another vehicle owned by their neighbours, Karamjit Singh and his wife Komal. She alleged that when Kulwant questioned them about the incident, Karamjit called his associates.
Jagdev Kaur alleged that the suspects assaulted her husband and removed his turban. The suspects also assaulted her and another person. Furthermore, she alleged that the suspects intruded into their house and assaulted them again.
The suspects have been identified as Karamjit Singh, alias Kama, his wife Komal, as well as Lucky, and Jageeta Rani, all residents of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar. A case has been registered against them under Sections 452, 323, 341, 379-B, 295, 506, and 34 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...