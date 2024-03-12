 Four booked for attacking cops : The Tribune India

Four booked for attacking cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

The City Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against four persons who allegedly attacked police officials on duty in Jagraon.

The suspects have been identified as Bittu Singh, a resident of Rani Wala Khoo, Jagraon, Arman of Jagraon, Sachin of Ajit Nagar, Jagraon, and Arshdeep Singh of Kothe Athchak, Jagraon.

The complainant, ASI Balraj Singh, said on the night of March 9, when he was discharging his duty in Jagraon, he received a call from senior constable Sukhvir Singh, who informed that several youths have gathered at Hargobindpura mohalla in Jagraon and they were disturbing law and order in the city.

To prevent a clash, he, along with Sukhvir, and another policeman rushed to the scene, the ASI said.

He said when they were trying to pacify the youths, one of them attacked him with an iron rod. Later, he was identified as Bittu. Afterwards, other youths also attacked the police team and obstructed them from performing duty. Besides registering a case under Sections 353 and 186 of the IPC, the police also added Section 160, IPC, to the FIR.

