Four booked for extorting money from vendors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case of extortion against four persons who had been illegally extorting money from vendors at the vegetable market in Rajguru Nagar.

The case was registered after Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi raided the market after receiving complaints of extortion on Tuesday.

The suspects have been identified as Lakshmi Kante Mishra, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Dua and Ravi.

The MLA told mediapersons that some private persons were extorting money from the vegetable vendors on the behalf of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, but the money was not being deposited in the exchequer of the MC.

Gogi assured the vendors that from now onwards, no such illegal collection would take place as he would keep a tab on the matter.

Sources said the role of some corporation employees in the case was also being checked.

