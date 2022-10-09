Four booked for kidnapping man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

Four persons have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 29-year-old city resident. In his complaint, Pappu Sahni, alleged that the suspects kidnapped him and later forced him to join their gang for snatchings and thefts. When he refused, they thrashed and threatened to kill him.

The Salem Tabri police on Friday registered a case against the suspects, Rohit, Panda, Vicky Hathori and an unidentified person, under various sections of the IPC.

Sahni said he worked at the shop of a scrap dealer which used to be visited by them.

“The suspects took me to a petrol pump on the GT Road, Salem Tabri, on the night of October 2. There, they forcefully pushed me into a black car and took me to Vicky’s house, where I was kept in a room and thrashed. A day later, they took me to Rohit’s house and later to Panda’s house. Vicky asked me to join their gang. I somehow managed to escape,” he said.

ASI Kulwant Singh was probing the matter.