Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case of gang-rape against four persons, including a woman, on the complaint of a sanitation employee of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation.

The booked accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, his wife Ramandeep Kaur, Sabar Ali and Prince, residents of GSB Flats, Manakwal.

The complainant told the police that in 2013, her mother who was an employee of the Municipal Corporation, had died and she was given a job in her place on compassionate grounds. She lives in GSB Apartments where the above said accused also live

“All the accused had been torturing for over two years. The accused had also been sexually exploiting me. They would force me to consume some drugs and would later rape me. I could not garner courage to expose them as the accused, including a woman, threatened to kill me if I informed the police about torture and sexual exploitation,” alleged the victim.

Yesterday, when the accused locked her inside the apartment, she managed to inform Jagdev Singh Sekhon, the zonal commissioner, about her plight. Sekhon with the help of police rescued her from the apartment.

The victim also revealed that the accused Manpreet had been drawing her salary from the bank and had also taken a bank loan in her name. The accused were even marking her fake attendance.

Investigating Officer SI Harmesh Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

Minor girl raped, youth booked

The Dugri police yesterday registered a case against a youth on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Bhagat. The complainant, grand-father of the girl, told the police that on March 27, her grand-daughter had informed that she developed friendship with the accused Gaurav Bhagat in 2018 and on the pretext of solemnising marriage, he had raped her several times. Accordingly, they lodged a police complaint and after investigations, the police registered a case. Inspector Madhu Bala said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.