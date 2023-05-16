Four booked for stalking woman in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 15

The police booked four unidentified persons for allegedly harassing a woman and assaulting her 26-year-old cousin. The complainant, a resident of Dhandra Road, complained to the police that the suspects were harassing his cousin by repeatedly staring at her.

When he objected to their behaviour, they allegedly assaulted the complainant.

He and his cousin were at an eatery in Dugri Phase 1 on Sunday evening when they encountered two men who were already in the restaurant. They later started staring at the complainant’s cousin.

When he confronted them on their unwelcome attention towards his cousin, they, along with their accomplices, assaulted him.

The suspects also damaged his mobile phone and behaved inappropriately with his sister before fleeing the scene.

ASI Balkar Singh of Dugri police station said a case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 341, 323, 506, 427, 354-D and 34 of the IPC. The police also had a look at the CCTV footage of the eatery and were working to nab the suspects.