Four booked for thrashing, issuing threats to two sisters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 1

Four persons have been booked for allegedly threatening and assaulting two sisters.

The suspects allegedly threatened the younger sister, seeking the dismissal of the previously filed FIR against one of the suspects.

One of the suspects had been identified as Govind Singh from Abdullapur Basti while identities of the other three suspects remain unknown.

The 21-year-old complainant said her 14-year-old sister had previously lodged an FIR against three persons, Chirag, Aaditya and Govind Singh, in February this year. At that time, the charges filed included Sections 354-D, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the three suspects including Govind.

The complainant stated that on the evening of September 18, when she and her sister were returning home, Govind, accompanied by his accomplices, began trailing them and intercepted them near the Dhuri line railway crossing.

She alleged that he threatened her sister to get the prior FIR dismissed and also subjected them to physical assault. When both girls raised the alarm for help, the suspects escaped from the scene.

On Saturday, an FIR under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against Govind and three unidentified persons at the Division Number 6 police station.

About Previous FIR

