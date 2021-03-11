Four booked in fraud cases in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked two persons, Vivek Kumar, a resident of Betia in Bihar, and Lala Bhagta of Kanai Pathai Tinsukia in Assam, under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act for duping Harish Kumar, a resident of SAS Nagar Colony, here, in the name of an online lottery. According to the complainant, the suspects called him to intimate that he had won a Rs 25 lakh lottery. Thereafter, the suspects got transferred Rs 42,200 in his account in the name of GST registration, showing of prize money and other expenses on different dates. In another case of fraud and alleged theft, Vipan Gupta and his wife Seema Gupta, residents of Shivaji Nagar were booked under Sections 379, 420 and 120-B of the IPC on the complaint of Naresh Gupta, a resident of Urban Estate, Jamalpur. In a report lodged with the police, Naresh said he had taken a shop on a monthly rent of Rs 55,000 from the couple but they did not allow him to open the shop on the agreed date and also stole some goods stored inside it. OC

Two girls go missing in city

Ludhiana: A minor girl (15) was reported missing from her residence in Ajit Nagar, Bank Colony. Parents of the girl said their daughter had gone to PAU Government Senior Secondary School on Saturday morning but did not return home. In another incident, an 18-year-old girl residing in Rose Enclave here was reported missing since May 19. Her parents suspected that Ritik Sangolia, a resident of Dardu Chungi, Rewari (Haryana), with whom their daughter had an online relationship, might have been behind the disappearance of the girl. The police have registered cases under Section 346 of the IPC in both incidents.