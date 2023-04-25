Four cell phones recovered from jail, 8 inmates booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

Ludhiana Central Jail staff claimed to have recovered four mobile phones during the inspections of the jail premises. Eight inmates have been booked in two separate cases.

Following a complaint lodged by Assistant Superintendent Gagandeep Sharma, an FIR has been registered against four inmates at the Division No. 7 police station under Section 52A (1) of the Prisons Act on Sunday.

According to Sharma, two mobile phones were seized from four inmates on April 22. The inmates have been identified as Sohan Singh, Sagar Thakur, Vikramjit Singh, and Gurdeep Singh of the Central Jail, Ludhiana. During questioning, Sagar admitted to have purchased a mobile phone from inmates Vikramjit Singh and Gurdeep Singh for Rs 10,000 a month prior, Sharma claimed.

In another case, Assistant Superintendent Harminder Singh reported that two mobile phones were found during an inspection on April 20. The four inmates involved in this case have been identified as Manpreet Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Sukhmanjit Singh, and Sukhchain Singh. They have also been booked under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act.