Four cell phones seized from jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

A surprise checking in the jail led to the seizure of four mobile phones from inmates in separate incidents. Assistant Jail Superintendent Harbans Singh said on November 20 he along with staff conducted a search operation in the jail which led to the seizure of two mobile phones from two inmates, identified as Shivam Kumar and Harjinder Singh, alias Bittu. A case under the Prisons Act was registered against them on Monday.

Assistant superintendent jail Gagandeep Sharma said on November 22 and November 24 he and his team conducted a surprise checking during which two mobile phones were seized from inmates Jitvesh Sethi and Karamjit Singh. A case under the Arms Act was registered.

Jail officials said now, further investigation would be done to inquire how the inmates got access to mobile phones inside the jail.