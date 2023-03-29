Four contract virus

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

The Covid graph seems to be rising daily. Yesterday, six persons tested positive while today, four have contracted the virus.

Those who tested positive today include a 53-year-old woman from Janakpur who was a pre-operative case, a 35-year-old woman from Baba Deep Singh Nagar, who was diagnosed during her OPD visit to a hospital and a 71-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, both are residents of BRS Nagar and international travellers.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,675 persons tested positive and 3,018 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

Keeping in view the rising Covid cases, the Health Department has also increased collection of samples for testing. On Tuesday, 362 samples were sent for testing which include 238 RT-PCR, 122 antigen and two truant samples.