Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 3

Even four days after the gas tragedy occurred on Sua Road in Giaspura, residents of the area are still in a shock and waiting for information about the exact cause behind the toxic gas leak that allegedly claimed the lives of 11 persons. The worried residents are urging the government to take necessary action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Ram Singh Yadav, a resident of Giaspura, has demanded that the probe into the gas tragedy must be completed within a specific time frame and findings must be made public. He expressed shock over the alleged leak of toxic gas(es) from the sewer, which claimed the lives of 11 persons, and said: “We want to know how the incident occurred and the gas was formed and leaked.”

“We urge the government to take strict measures to ensure that no industry dispose of untreated waste or chemicals into sewer lines. Strict action must be taken against factories which are dumping the untreated chemical waste into the sewers,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar Gupta, another resident of the affected area, expressed concern over the gas tragedy that claimed the lives of three children and others. He said the cause of the tragedy was still not known, which had left residents fearful and anxious.

Gupta urged the government to expedite the investigation and reveal details of how the gas leak occurred and led to the fatal incident.

“The loss of human lives has caused immense grief and sorrow to us. It is crucial to identify the root cause of the tragedy and ensure that necessary safety measures are put in place to avoid such incidents in the future. The residents of the area are awaiting swift action by the government to ensure their safety and restore their confidence,” he said.

According to an official of the PPCB, their probe into the incident is underway.

Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna said at present, the authorities concerned were investigating the incident and also checking industries located in the area.

She said strict action as per the law would be taken if any industrial unit was found violating the norms. After the incident, a magisterial inquiry was ordered and the police had registered an FIR against unidentified person(s).