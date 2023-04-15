Four-decade-old property fraud case: Ludhiana MC lodges FIR against 8 persons

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

Setting an example for officials and residents trying to encroach upon government property, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has lodged an FIR against eight persons, including officials concerned of the civic body, in an almost four-decade-old case of ‘property fraud’ (cheating).

As per the civic body officials, a portion (129 yards) of the MC residential property (14-L Model Town) was sold by unknown persons in the year 1984 to Yudhvir Singh. The MC moved court against the same and court proceedings in different cases pertaining to this property continued for about a decade. In the meantime, the property was subsequently sold to other persons who have also been named in the FIR. The court ordered in favour of those in possession of the property in 2003.

On the complaint of the Municipal Town Planner (MTP), an FIR has been lodged under Section 174, 419, 420, 427, 447, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 82 of the Registration Act at the Model Town police station against Yudhvir Singh, Manjit Kaur, Jatinderpal Singh, Ravinderjit Singh, Tavinderjit Singh, Balvinder Kaur, JP Singh and Balkar Singh.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said that apart from registering this FIR, strict instructions have also been issued to the MC staff to properly pursue all court cases, failing which strict action will be taken against them.