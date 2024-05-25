Four devotees die, seven-year-old feared drowned as vehicle falls into Sirhind canal

Mahesh Sharma

Payal, May 24

Pall of gloom descended on the region as news of the death of four persons, including two children and a mother-daughter duo, went viral on social media early this morning.

Though election campaigning for the Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency is at peak a week ahead of the polling day, candidates and their supporters made a beeline to residences of the deceased and injured commuters at Nizampur, Dango and Chhibra villages of the Payal Assembly segment.

While one more child was feared drowned, 12 injured persons rescued from an ill-fated Mahindra Bolero vehicle that fell into the Sirhind canal were under treatment at hospitals in the area.

Seventeen devotees of Nizampur and surrounding localities, included women and children, had visited Dera Vadbhagh Singh in Una, HP, to pay obeisance on Thursday and were returning early this morning when the driver lost control over the vehicle in a bid to save a motorcyclist near Behlolpur Bridge and the vehicle fell into the canal.

The vehicle rolled down about 30 feet down from the bank of the canal and was damaged completely, leaving two children and a mother-daughter duo dead. A seven-year-old child was feared drowned and 12 persons were injured seriously.

The deceased were identified as Mohinder Kaur (65) of Nizampur and her daughter Karamjit Kaur, Gaganjot Kaur (15) and Raman Kaur while another child Sukhpreet Singh was feared drowned.

Loss of human lives could have been much more had the vehicle not stuck in bushes and small trees at the bottom of the canal. On the other hand, the tragedy could have been prevented had some thieves not taken away the railings from the bank of the water body.

The injured have been identified as Amanpreet Kaur, Pritpal Kaur, Baljinder Singh, Jiwan Singh, all residents of Sehora village, Sarup Singh of Cheema, Roop Singh of Ladhar, Sandeep Kaur, Parveen Kaur, Gian Kaur and Gurpreet Singh (residents of Nizampur), Sukhvir Kaur of Falaund and Manpreet Kaur of Dangon.

As the news about the tragedy spread in the region and on social media, the candidates contesting elections from Fatehgarh Sahib, along with their supporters, rescheduled their programmes and visited residences of the deceased.

Kaamil Amar Singh, in-charge of the election office of Fatehgarh Sahib, said office-bearers and activists of various wings of Congress’ Payal unit had reached the mishap scene to expedite rescue operation and treatment of the injured devotees. Aam Aadmi Party activists from the Payal constituency claimed to have also supported the rescue operation under the supervision of legislator Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Lok Sabha #Social Media