Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

It seems to be no relief from snatchers freely roaming in the city. In a recent incident, four miscreants armed with sharp-edged weapons snatched mobiles, wallets and took away a motorcycle from two friends near the Transport Road turn on the national highway.

Krishana, a resident of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road, here, said he and his friend Lakshman were on the way home after having dinner at an eatery at Transport Nagar on the night of February 7 when four miscreants riding a motorcycle, without a registration number, came from the rear side and they surrounded them under the flyover near the Transport Nagar turn.

Krishana alleged that the suspects attacked and hit his head with the hilt of a sharp-edged weapon. Thereafter, they snatched his wallet and mobile and took away his motorcycle. The suspects also snatched his friend Lakshman’s mobile, wallet, silver bangle and ring, he said.

On Friday, a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Moti Nagar police station against unidentified persons.

In another incident, three miscreants riding a motorcycle snatched two mobiles and a wallet from two persons on Sahibana-Khasi Kalan Road in Ludhiana. The complainant, Varinder Singh, of Parbhat Nagar, Dholewal, in Ludhiana said when he, along with another person, was going from Sahibana to Khasi Kalan on a motorcycle on Thursday, the suspects riding a motorcycle came from the rear side. They threatened them by flashing a sharp weapon and snatched a wallet containing Rs 15,000 in cash, important documents, an ATM card, a credit card and two mobiles from them. A case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Jamalpur police station against the unidentified trio.