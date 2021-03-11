Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from the district on Tuesday. Besides, one patient belonging to another district tested positive for the virus. While no death was reported due to the virus on Tuesday.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said 1,09,961 cases from Ludhiana district and 14,770 from other districts or states had tested positive for the virus so far.

Dr SP Singh said a total of 2,282 patients from the district and 1,126 from other districts or states died due to the virus since March 2020.

Of the 13 active cases in the district on Tuesday, 11 patients are in home isolation while two persons have been hospitalised.