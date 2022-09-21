Four fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, four persons tested positive for Covid on Tuesday while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Tuesday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,517 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, there were 31 active cases, of which 30 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while one patient is admitted to a hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.32 per cent. Till date, a total of 39,57,839 samples have been taken, of which 38,29,041 were found negative.

Samples of 2,790 suspected patients were sent for testing on Tuesday, the results of which are expected shortly.