 Four held for killing 28-year-old man : The Tribune India

Playing a mediator, victim was trying to resolve a scuffle

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

A 28-year-old man was murdered near Mahal Hospital, South City, here, after he, along with his friend, allegedly went to resolve a dispute. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Jhammat village. He was working at a restaurant.

Succumbed to injuries at hospital

The suspects, armed with a sharp weapon, made multiple attacks on Vijay Kumar, who received serious injuries on his neck and started bleeding profusely, on the intervening night of November 11 and 12. Later, they managed to escape. The critically injured victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he breathed his last on November 12.

The police arrested four persons for allegedly killing the victim. The suspects have been identified as Arvind Saroj and Rahul Saroj of the South City area, Bharat Kumar Vishwas and Vikas Kumar of Jhammat village.

The victim’s friend, Ganesh Adhikari, told the police that on the intervening night of November 11 and 12, he had received a call that their friends had a scuffle with some other persons. Adhikari said when he, along with his friend Vijay, reached Janpath Enclave, the suspects entered into arguments with them.

On November 13, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC was registered at the PAU police station here. Inspector Rajinder Pal is investigating the case.

