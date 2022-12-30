Four held with 120-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

The Ludhiana police have nabbed four smugglers, including a couple, and seized 120 gm of heroin along with Rs 1 lakh drug money from their possession in three cases.

The police nabbed a couple, identified as Kulwant Singh and his wife Kulwinder Kaur, residents of Chaunta village, and seized 55 gram of heroin

from them.

Investigating officer ASI Ranjit Singh said the police got information that the above said persons were into the illegal trade of heroin smuggling. Accordingly, the police party conducted a raid at Chaunta village and recovered heroin from their possession. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

In other case, the police arrested a smuggler, identified as Harpreet Singh of Shimlapuri, and seized 25 gm of heroin, Rs 1 lakh drug money and a car from him.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh said the police got information that Harpreet Singh had been selling heroin in small quantity to his clients.

Accordingly, after identifying his location, the police party stopped his car at Shimlapuri naka. During checking heroin and drug money was seized.

SI Singh said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the smuggler and further probe to bust the entire supply line was launched.

Similarly, the police nabbed a smuggler, identified as Raja of Ferozepur, and seized 40 gm of heroin from his possession.