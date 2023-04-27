Four injured as LPG cylinder catches fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Four persons, including three women, suffered serious burn injuries in a flash fire caused due to leakage of a LPG gas cylinder in a house at Lohara here on Wednesday.

The injured were taken to a hospital where their condition was stated to be normal.

House owner Shiv Gobind said he had lent a portion of his house to Pardeep Soni. Recently he had taken a LPG connection from Bachan Gas agency in the area. Cylinder was not working properly due to some technical fault. Pardeep had lodged a complaint with the agency.

This evening, the agency sent an employee to rectify the fault. He claimed that he had rectified the fault. However, when he connected the cylinder and lit the stove, flash fire occurred due to gas leakage.

The agency employee and three women namely Kusum, Urmila Devi and Chameli Devi suffered burn injuries in the incident.