Four injured in fire caused by LPG leak

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

Four persons suffered burn injuries after LPG leakage in a cylinder led to a fire and an explosion in compressor of a refrigerator at a tea shop in Gobindpura near Vishawkarma Chowk on Thursday evening.

As per fire officials, due to the gas leakage, the fire broke out and when the compressor of a refrigerator caught fire it caused a blast. Four persons present in the shop suffered burn injuries. Even two motorcycles parked outside the shop got burnt in the fire. The injured persons have been identified as Manjit Singh, Dhanna Singh, Naval and Raju.

SHO, Police Division 6, Inspector Balwinder Kaur said a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .