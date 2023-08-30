Four land in police net for drug peddling

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

In two separate cases, the Khanna police have arrested four persons allegedly involved in drug peddling. The police claimed to have recovered 3.98 quintals of poppy husk and 500 grams of opium from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Yousuf Masih (45) of Mullanpur Sadiq in Fatehgarh Sahib, Gogo Devi (46) of Khatauli village in Patiala, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Laddi (30), of Sholi village in Patiala and Gurpreet Singh, alias Sodhi (33), of Kulgran in Ropar.

Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, said teams of the Khanna police arrested four persons and recovered 3.98 quintals of poppy husk and 500 grams of opium from their possession in two separate cases. A car and a truck used by them had also been recovered.

Kondal said the SHO of the Maloud police station, along with his police party, was present at the Jagera main road for checking on August 27. The police team saw a car coming from the Malerkotla side towards Kupp Kalan. The police signalled the car to stop for checking. During questioning, the car occupants disclosed their names as Yousuf Masih and Gogo Devi. The police said 1.5 quintals of poppy husk were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects at the Maloud police station.

A team of the Sadar Khanna police station was present under the Dheru bridge to check the movement of suspicious persons yesterday. The police party saw a truck coming from the Khanna side towards Ludhiana. They signalled the truck driver to stop the vehicle checking. During questioning, persons travelling in the truck revealed their identities as Sukhwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh. During checking, the police recovered 2.48 quintals of poppy husk and 500 grams of opium from their possession, the police said.

A case under Sections 15, 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects at Sadar Khanna police station.