Four land in police net for supplying weapons

8 pistols seized; suspects belong to Pavitar-Husandeep, Kahlon gangs

Three of the suspects in custody of the Khanna police. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The Khanna police busted an inter-state racket of illegal weapon suppliers and arrested four persons. The police seized eight weapons, 13 magazines and five cartridges from their possession.

Though the suspects had been supplying weapons to their clients, they belong to the Darman Kahlon and Pavitar-Husandeep gangs. A case under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered against them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal and Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Saturday.

The SSP said on May 15 when a team of the Sadar police station, Khanna, was on its way to Manji Sahib to check suspicious elements, they received a tip-off that four unidentified persons, who were travelling towards Ludhiana from Delhi in a Hyundai Venue vehicle (bearing registration number PB18 X 8135) were carrying illegal weapons.

Afterwards, they set up a naka at a strategic point where the vehicle was stopped for checking. Four occupants of the SUV were identified as Hardev Singh, alias Dev, of Puria Kalan village, Gurdaspur, Ravinderpal Singh, another resident of the village, Dharampreet Singh, alias Mota, and Manpreet Singh, both residents of Batala. During their search, three .32 bore pistols were seized from Hardev, Ravinderpal and Dharampreet along with three magazines, Kondal said.

She said a four-day police remand of the suspects was sought and during their questioning, it was found that Hardev was a member of the Pavittar-Husandeep gang. He met Husandeep in an Amritsar jail and on his directions, he started supplying weapons and drugs at the inter-state level. Hardev has several FIRs registered against him under the NDPS Act in the state. He is also a proclaimed offender.

The investigation also found that Ravinderpal was an active member of the Darman Kahlon gang and he too has several FIRs registered on his name under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act and on attempt to murder charge in the state.

On the disclosures of Ravinderpal, three pistols of.32 bore, five magazines and three live cartridges were seized from his farmhouse, the SSP said, adding that Ravinderpal had purchased these weapons from Sandhaur in Indore district, MP, with the help of one of his accomplice, currently lodged in jail, and the jailed accused was nominated and also brought on a production warrant. His questioning further led to the recovery of two .32 bore pistols along with five magazines and two live cartridges.

