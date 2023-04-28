Four land in police net with heroin, opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

The Ludhiana police arrested four persons in separate cases and seized 165 gm of heroin and 500 gm of opium from their possession.

DCP (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal and ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said on Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, the police party conducted a raid at Balmik Nagar and nabbed Abhishek Bhati (24) of Balmik Nagar and seized 125 gm of heroin from his possession. Last year also, the accused was arrested by the Daresi police station in a drug case.

The police also nabbed Shekhar (25) of Guru Nanak Nagar and seized 40 gm of heroin from him. He was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients.

In another case, the police nabbed Sukhpal, alias Sukhi, of Sangrur and Simranjit Kaur of Madhya Pradesh and seized 500 gm of opium from them.

Police officials said separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects.