Four mobile phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

A surprise checking in the Ludhiana Central Jail led to the seizure of four mobile phones from inmates.

Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand said on October 31, he and jail officials carried out a surprise checking on the jail premises during which one mobile phone each was recovered from three inmates, identified as Sandeep Singh, Jatinder Kumar and Happy.

Another mobile phone was seized from one of the washrooms.

Chand said the suspects had committed a crime by keeping mobiles inside the jail. The mobile phone recovered from the washroom could also have been hidden by an inmate fearing action, he added.

Jail officials said a probe would be conducted to inquire about the source which had facilitated mobile phones inside the jail. If any connivance of jail officials comes to light, the guilty would also be dealt with strictly, they said.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the inmates on Tuesday.