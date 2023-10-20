Four Mohali-based travel agents dupe man of Rs 35 lakh, booked

Ludhiana, October 19
The Khanna police yesterday registered a case against four travel agents of Mohali for committing a Rs 35-lakh fraud with a resident of Kishangarh village of Khanna.
The suspects have been identified as Sanjay Singh, Arpana, wife of Sanjay, their son Kunal Nagpal and the latter’s wife Shreya Nagpal, all residents of Emaar MGF, Mohali.
The complainant, Avtar Singh, of Kishangarh village told the police that he had approached the travel agents and they had assured that they could easily arrange a visa of Canada. “The suspects had promised to send me and two others, Buta Singh and Sukhjit Singh, along with our family members to Canada. In lieu, they had taken Rs 35 lakh from us. Despite taking the money, they failed to arrange the visa. They even refused to return the money,” the complainant alleged.
ASI Charanjit Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched.
