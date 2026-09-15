Four-month power bills trigger confusion among Ludhiana consumers

Several consumers of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Ludhiana have reportedly received electricity bills covering four months, despite claiming that they had already paid their May-June bills.

Consumers allege that they are now being charged again through consolidated bills covering May, June, July and August, with some claiming that the bills have also resulted in the loss of their free power entitlement.

Advertisement

Former president of the District Congress Committee, Ludhiana (Urban), and former chairman of Punjab Pawan Dewan, has raised the issue, alleging that consumers are being subjected to undue hardship because of the delayed billing.

Advertisement

Citing a specific case, Dewan said a consumer had initially received a July bill covering 69 days, with recorded consumption of 681 units. Since the consumption was below the 700-unit threshold for 70 days under the PSPCL’s stated norms, the bill was marked zero.

However, Dewan alleged that the same consumer had now received a fresh bill covering 120 days, with the earlier zero-billed period clubbed with subsequent consumption. The combined consumption was shown as 1,204 units, he said, resulting in the consumer losing the benefit of 600 free units.

Advertisement

Dewan claimed that thousands of consumers in Ludhiana were facing similar confusion and uncertainty, with many left worried about disconnection if the disputed bills were not paid by the due date.

PSPCL Chief Engineer Jagdev Singh Hans, however, said he was not aware of any such specific case. He attributed the delayed billing to a strike by outsourced staff.

“Bills are pending as the outsourced staff was on strike. That is the reason why pending bills are coming,” Hans said.

He added that consumers who had received bills covering four months would receive a credit for the amount pertaining to two months.

“If anyone has received a bill for four months, the bill amount of two months will be credited to the account. If anyone is still facing any difficulty, he or she can contact the office and it will be rectified,” he said.