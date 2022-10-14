Four more contract virus in district

Ludhiana, October 13
According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, four persons tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Thursday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,567 persons have tested positive and 3,017 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
There were 17 active cases on Thursday and all patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.
On Thursday, samples of 2,076 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly. At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.33 per cent. Till date, a total of 40,00,380 samples have been taken, of which 38,71,518 were found negative.
