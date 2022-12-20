Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

The Tibba Road and PAU police arrested four persons involved in snatching incidents and recovered 90 mobile phones from their possession, said Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu here on Monday.

The mobiles were snatched from people at various locations, according to the police.

The suspects who were arrested for snatching incidents in police custody in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

After a resident complained about mobile snatching, the police arrested two persons and recovered 65 mobiles from them. Baljit Kumar Bangar (47) of Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana, had complained to the police that when he was walking towards Dandi Swami Chowk on Hambran Road here, two youngsters riding a scooter snatched his mobile and escaped.

Later, the police arrested the suspects who have been identified as Sheetla, alias Ganja (28), of Surjit Nagar, Giaspura, and Ramesh Chauhan (35) of Makkar Colony, Giaspura. According to the investigating official, Amrik Singh, 65 mobiles had been recovered from the suspects. A case under Sections 379-B, 411, and 34 of the IPC were registered at the PAU police station against the suspects. The scooter which was allegedly used in the crime was also recovered, the police said.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO at the Tibba police station, along with the police team, had set up a checkpoint near the garbage dump on Tibba Road where two persons were nabbed and 23 snatched mobiles were recovered from them. The police also claimed to have recovered a sharp weapon and a motorcycle from them.

The suspects have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Bahadur Ke Road and Ravi Sharma of Sandhu Colony, Jagirpur Road, Ludhiana. A case under sections 379-B, 34, and 411 of IPC was registered against the duo.The police said during the police remand, two more snatched mobiles were recovered. Ravi is already facing two FIRs while Vijay is also facing a criminal case.