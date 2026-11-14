Four nabbed for posing as cops, extorting money

The Ludhiana police have busted a gang of four men who allegedly posed as police personnel to intimidate people and extort money from them. The suspects used to wear police uniform and travel in a car to create the impression that they were police officials. They allegedly threatened people with police action and demanded money.

According to the police, the suspects operated in different areas, targeting people by posing as policemen. They used a white Maruti Suzuki car to move around. The police arrested all four suspects and recovered the car along with khaki trousers, a shirt and a coat.

The nabbed suspects have been identified as Prince (29), a resident of Anand Nagar, Khanna; Gurwinder Singh (50); Surinderpal Singh (50) and Ajit Kumar (34).

The arrests were made following an investigation into their activities.

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A case has been registered under Sections 204, 205, 308, 318(4), 351 and 61(2) of the BNS, 2023. Further investigation is underway to establish the extent of the gang’s activities and identify other possible victims.