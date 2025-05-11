DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Four nabbed in snatching, drug smuggling incidents

Four nabbed in snatching, drug smuggling incidents

The Salem Tabri police claimed to have nabbed two snatchers and two drug smugglers in separate incidents and arrested four persons. ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Davinder Chaudhary and Salem Tabri SHO addressed a press conference in this regard. In the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials address mediapersons in Ludhiana on Saturday. photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

The Salem Tabri police claimed to have nabbed two snatchers and two drug smugglers in separate incidents and arrested four persons.

ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Davinder Chaudhary and Salem Tabri SHO addressed a press conference in this regard.

In the first case, two persons, Sumit of Jawala Singh Nagar and Jaswinder Singh Jassi of Naveen Nagar, were arrested by the Salem Tabri police and two Honda Activa scooters, one motorcycle, four mobile phones and one dagger were seized from the suspects. Vehicles were stolen by the suspects while mobile phones were snatched by them from city residents recently. A case on the charges of snatching and theft was registered against the suspects.

Advertisement

In another incident, the police also nabbed two smugglers and recovered 100 gm of heroin from their possession. The suspects were identified as Manjit Singh Bali and Neeraj Arora Sethi from Chitti Colony. The police said during routine patrolling, the two pedestrians were stopped on suspicion for checking and during frisking, 100 gm of heroin was recovered from them. A case of drug smuggling was registered against them and further investigation was on to bust the entire drug supply chain.

Besides, the Police Division 3 also nabbed two snatchers, identified as Sukhwinder Singh Shinda of Meharban and Manish Kumar of Sundar Nagar Chowk. The police recovered one mobile phone and a Honda Activa scooter from the suspects. The SHO, Police Division 3, Aditya Sharma, said the police also nabbed a smuggler, Pardeep Kumar Babla, of Nirkari Kucha mohalla and recovered 15 gm of heroin from his possession. Cases were registered against the three suspects.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper