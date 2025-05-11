Four nabbed in snatching, drug smuggling incidents

The Salem Tabri police claimed to have nabbed two snatchers and two drug smugglers in separate incidents and arrested four persons.

ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Davinder Chaudhary and Salem Tabri SHO addressed a press conference in this regard.

In the first case, two persons, Sumit of Jawala Singh Nagar and Jaswinder Singh Jassi of Naveen Nagar, were arrested by the Salem Tabri police and two Honda Activa scooters, one motorcycle, four mobile phones and one dagger were seized from the suspects. Vehicles were stolen by the suspects while mobile phones were snatched by them from city residents recently. A case on the charges of snatching and theft was registered against the suspects.

In another incident, the police also nabbed two smugglers and recovered 100 gm of heroin from their possession. The suspects were identified as Manjit Singh Bali and Neeraj Arora Sethi from Chitti Colony. The police said during routine patrolling, the two pedestrians were stopped on suspicion for checking and during frisking, 100 gm of heroin was recovered from them. A case of drug smuggling was registered against them and further investigation was on to bust the entire drug supply chain.

Besides, the Police Division 3 also nabbed two snatchers, identified as Sukhwinder Singh Shinda of Meharban and Manish Kumar of Sundar Nagar Chowk. The police recovered one mobile phone and a Honda Activa scooter from the suspects. The SHO, Police Division 3, Aditya Sharma, said the police also nabbed a smuggler, Pardeep Kumar Babla, of Nirkari Kucha mohalla and recovered 15 gm of heroin from his possession. Cases were registered against the three suspects.