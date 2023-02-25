Four nabbed with 22-kg ganja in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed four persons and recovered 22 kg of ganja from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Manish Kumar, a native of Bihar, at present staying at Samrat Colony here, Rahul of New Moti Nagar, Sunny Kumar, a native of UP and resident of Hargobind Nagar, and Pardeep Kumar of Samrat Colony.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu in a statement issued said the police party, led by Focal Point SHO Inspector Amandeep Brar, had laid a naka on the Dhandari bridge where on suspicion a car (bearing registration no. PB10GN4641) was stopped for checking. During the search, 22 kg

of ganja was seized from the vehicle. All four occupants of the car were arrested by the police.

Sidhu said Manish was the kingpin of the gang. He had sent his accomplices Rahul and Sunny to Bareilly, UP, to bring a huge consignment of ganja from some big suppliers there. After they brought the consignment to Ludhiana in a train, Pardeep received them at the city railway station where Manish also joined them. Afterwards, they went to deliver the consignment to their clients in the city.

The CP said the suspects had been buying ganja at Rs 3,500 per kg which they would further sell to their clients between Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 per kg. Kingpin Manish used to keep a big share of the profit from the sale of narcotics.

Brar said three of the suspects had no criminal past while Rahul has a criminal history as he was already facing five cases of drugs, robbery, etc, registered against him at various police stations in the past. Now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought to further probe their links with other smugglers.