Four nabbed with 6 stolen motorcycles

Ludhiana, June 23
The Khanna police arrested four persons and recovered six stolen motorcycles from them. The suspects have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jakhur Hussain and Suresh Kumar, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh.
They have been involved in vehicle theft cases.
Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the police had received information that the suspects were spotted near Amloh Chowk.
The police laid a naka and intercepted the suspects. While three of them were arrested on the spot, the police arrested the fourth suspect later.
The police would now sought their remand from the court so that other stolen vehicles can be recovered from them and more members of their gang can be identified.
