Four of Ber Kalan village held for murder

The police claimed to have solved a case in which a youth of Ber Kalan had succumbed to the injuries inflicted on him during an alleged murderous attack on Friday night.

Four persons of the same village, who were accused of murder by the parents of the deceased, were arrested from various places by Malaudh police officials, led by SHO Lakhvir Singh, on Sunday.

While the police are yet to ascertain the allegations against the suspects and the sequence of events leading to the death of the victim, circumstantial evidence suggests the involvement of both the deceased as well as the suspects in various illegal activities in the region.

According to Ranjit Singh of Ber Kalan in Ludhiana district, his son Balkar Singh was mercilessly beaten by the suspects when he had gone to a village shop on Friday night.

The assailants, namely Gurtej Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gurmit Singh, Satnam Singh and Gurjit Singh, had used iron rods and sticks to kill his son, the complainant said. Old rivalry was cited to be the reason behind the murder.

None of the onlookers had come forward to intervene in the matter. It remains a mystery why none of the villagers, including the parents of the deceased, bothered to shift the profusely bleeding victim to a nearby hospital. It was only in the afternoon on Saturday, that Balkar’s parents came to know that he had succumbed to his injuries. A complaint was lodged against the suspects by Ranjit Singh at the Malaudh police station on Saturday evening.

Having registered an FIR against them, the police started conducting raids on their hideouts and arrested four of them from different places on Sunday.

Confirming the arrests, Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra said more criminal cases might be solved by intensive interrogation of the suspects.

“While we have already nabbed four of the suspects as named by the complainant, we might get leads to solve some more criminal cases,” said Chhetra, maintaining that the investigating team had extracted vital information from the accused, divulgence of which might affect the progress of the investigation.

