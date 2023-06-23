Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, June 22

The Ludhiana (Rural) police claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of carjackers, with the arrest of four of its members from various places yesterday. The gang was involved in snatching vehicles after waylaying passers-by.

Four motorcycles, a mobile phone, a knife and an airgun, which they used to threaten victims, were recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Jagtar Singh Simmi of Chhappa village in Barnala district, Sukhdeep Singh of Ballowal village in Ludhiana district, Hardial Singh Saina of Chhappa village and Gurpreet Singh of Abbupura village in Sidhwan Bet area.

SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said the police, led by SP (D) Harinder Pal Singh, DSP Raikot Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and SHO Raikot Sadar, nabbed four members of a notorious gang involved in snatching vehicles by waylaying people travelling on deserted link roads. The suspects used to threaten victims with sharp weapons and airguns. The police are yet to identify and arrest other members, if any, of the gang.

“Though the accused confessed to have committed some more snatchings, they have not yet divulged details of their other accomplices,” said Bains, adding that persons assisting the main accused in the sale of the stolen vehicles would also be nabbed soon.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were involved in several cases registered at Sadhar, Sandaur, Sadar Raikot, Jodhan, Ahmedgarh City, Sherpur and Sidhwan Bet police stations.