Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

The Khanna police today claimed to have busted a fake currency gang and arrested four of its members along with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes. The seized notes were of Rs 500 and Rs 20 denominations.

A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

Fake currency brought from up suppliers During the preliminary interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had been bringing fake currency from some UP-based suppliers. The police also seized a white Maruti Swift Dzire car (bearing registration number HR 05AJ 3839 from them.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain and other police officials conducted a press conference in this regard on Wednesday.

Kondal while addressing the media said the team, under the supervision of Dr Pragya Jain, comprising Jashandeep Singh Gill, DSP (D), Khanna, Karnail Singh, DSP, Khanna, Inspector Amandeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Khanna, and Inspector Nachhatar Singh, SHO, City-2 police station, Khanna, and SI Jagjivan Ram, in-charge, anti-narcotics cell, arrested the four suspects and seized fake Indian currency notes from them. The police also seized a white Maruti Swift Dzire car (bearing registration number HR 05AJ 3839.

The SSP said police personnel were patrolling around Amloh Chowk, Khanna, when an informant gave a lead that Nirpal Singh, alias Happy, of Ghungrali Rajputan, Ludhiana, Naresh Kumar, alias Raj, of Patanpuri, Haryana, Kuldeep of Sijoli, near Panipat, and Ravi, also of Sijoli, were supplying fake Indian currency notes and they were present near the Military Ground in the Swift Dzire vehicle. The police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects with the fake currency.

During their preliminary interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had been bringing fake currency from some UP-based suppliers. They sell and even use counterfeit notes in the market. Now, the police remand of the suspects would be obtained for further interrogation so that big suppliers of fake currency can be nabbed.