Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Ludhiana, July 29
The Khanna police today claimed to have busted an interstate gang supplying illegal weapons and arrested four of its members. The police also seized illegal weapons from them. Two students, an advocate and a dhaba owner are among the suspects.
Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain said under the leadership of Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, a special drive was launched to nab criminals supplying weapons in the state.
Under the drive, on July 26 a team, led by Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh had laid a naka at a strategic place from where the police arrested Prashant Kaura (24) and Krish Lawrence (22), both residents of Meerut. They were on the way to supply magazines, cartridges to Karambir Singh (32) of the Pakhowal road here in their Tata Nexon SUV. The police seized two pistol magazines and 13 cartridges, a .32 bore pistol from the suspects. Earlier, the duo had supplied a . 315 bore pistol to Karambir.
The SUV and another vehicle were seized by the police.
Jain said another police party arrested Karambir with a .32 bore pistol.
During questioning of the three suspects, it came to light that they had brought a weapon from RJ Rupak Joshi (21) of Meerut. Rupak was also arrested on July 27 with a countrymade .315 bore pistol and six rounds.
The SP said Prashant runs a dhaba in Meerut while Krish and RJ Rupak are students of LLB, BBA, respectively, and Karambir is an advocate in Ludhiana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...