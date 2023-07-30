Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 29

The Khanna police today claimed to have busted an interstate gang supplying illegal weapons and arrested four of its members. The police also seized illegal weapons from them. Two students, an advocate and a dhaba owner are among the suspects.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain said under the leadership of Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, a special drive was launched to nab criminals supplying weapons in the state.

Under the drive, on July 26 a team, led by Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh had laid a naka at a strategic place from where the police arrested Prashant Kaura (24) and Krish Lawrence (22), both residents of Meerut. They were on the way to supply magazines, cartridges to Karambir Singh (32) of the Pakhowal road here in their Tata Nexon SUV. The police seized two pistol magazines and 13 cartridges, a .32 bore pistol from the suspects. Earlier, the duo had supplied a . 315 bore pistol to Karambir.

The SUV and another vehicle were seized by the police.

Jain said another police party arrested Karambir with a .32 bore pistol.

During questioning of the three suspects, it came to light that they had brought a weapon from RJ Rupak Joshi (21) of Meerut. Rupak was also arrested on July 27 with a countrymade .315 bore pistol and six rounds.

The SP said Prashant runs a dhaba in Meerut while Krish and RJ Rupak are students of LLB, BBA, respectively, and Karambir is an advocate in Ludhiana.