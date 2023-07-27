Four of mobile phone snatchers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 26

The Focal Point police claimed to have busted a gang of mobile snatchers and arrested four of its members. The police also recovered 10 mobile phones, a motorcycle and a sharp weapon from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Dilpreet Singh, alias Preet, of Dhroad village of Sahnewal, Karan Kumar, alias Cheeku, of Sahnewal, Gursangat Singh, alias Sangat, of Garcha Colony and Sukhjiwan Singh of Sahnewal.

Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said on July 21 Roshan Kumar, a factory worker, had lodged a police complaint that when he was going to home from his workplace, three motorcycle-borne persons cornered him and snatched his mobile phone. The victim had noted down the motorcycle number (bearing registration no. PB91K3710) which also helped the police in the investigation.

Inspector Brar said after registering a case against the three snatchers, a probe was launched and they were identified. Yesterday, acting on a tip off, a naka was laid at some strategic point from where they were arrested. Besides recovering the snatched mobile phone, nine other looted mobiles were also seized from the suspects.

Brar said during preliminary questioning, the suspects confessed that they had committed 22 mobile snatchings in Focal Point, Dhadari Khurd area. Several snatched mobile phones were also sold to migrants by the snatchers and the same would also be recovered so that their orginal owners could get their phones back.