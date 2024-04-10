Four of robbers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

The Sarabha Nagar police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested four of its members. A week ago, the gang had robbed a man of Rs 6,000 in cash and a mobile phone in Tharike village. All suspects are minors.

While robbing the man the suspects were captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area, following which the footage had also gone viral on social media.

Inspector Paramvir Singh, SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, said after the Sarabha Nagar police received a complaint from the victim, Sanjay Das, of Rajguru Nagar, an FIR was lodged against the suspects.

The victim in his complaint had alleged that he was going to his workplace on April 1 on his motorcycle when six miscreants on two motorcycles stopped him on the way and after pointing a sharp weapon at him, they had robbed him of his mobile and Rs 6,000 in cash, the SHO said.

He said after the arrest of the suspects, the police recovered a motorcycle, scooter, two mobile phones and a sharp weapon from them. Now, further questioning of the suspects was on to inquire about the whereabouts of the other miscreants. Their role in past snatching and loot incidents would also be probed.

