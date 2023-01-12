Four of ‘Thak Thak’ gang nabbed, Rs 46.5L stolen from car recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 11

The police arrested four persons for allegedly stealing bags from cars. The police said the suspects are members of the ‘Thak Thak’ gang that is involved in such crimes in Delhi.

The police said the suspects had stolen a bag containing Rs 57.40 lakh from a car after breaking its windowpanes near Samrala Chowk around 12 days ago.

After the incident, a special joint team comprising of Joint Commissioner Saumya Mishra, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sra, and ACP Ramandeep Singh Bhullar was formed to catch the suspects.

While addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said four suspects had been arrested and the police recovered Rs 46.50 lakh from them. A ‘gulel’, which was used in the crime, has also been recovered, he said.

The suspects have been identified as Murgan of Tamil Nadu, Suresh of Uttar Pradesh, Suresh of New Delhi and Parkash.

The Police Commissioner said the special police team made efforts using technology to trace the suspects. A team, led by ACP Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, Division Number 3 SHO Gagandeep Singh and CIA-3 staff, was sent to Delhi to arrest Murgan. Later, the other three suspects were arrested from Lohian.

On December 29, a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects at the Division No. 3 police station.

