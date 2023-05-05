Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

The Khanna police today claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and arrested four of its members. Eleven stolen motorcycles were seized from them.

The suspects have been identified as Ravikant (27) of Fatehgarh Sahib, Varinder Singh (31) of Mandi Gobindgarh, Lovepreet Singh (26) of Amritsar and Ram Krishna (36) of Mandi Gobindgarh.

SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain while addressing the media said on April 23, the police received a tip-off about the movement of a gang of vehicle thieves in the city. After which, the police party laid a naka at a strategic place where two bike-borne suspects, Varinder and Ravikant, were arrested with two motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the interrogation of the duo revealed that they used to sell the stolen motorcycles to Lovepreet Singh of Amritsar. On April 24, Lovepreet was also arrested and three more stolen motorcycles were recovered from him, Jain said.

During interrogation of Ravikant and Varinder, they said they used to sell the stolen motorcycles to Ram Krishna also. They were named in the FIR and he was also nabbed with six more stolen motorcycles, the SP said.

They also have a criminal past as Ravikant was facing a drug case registered against him this year in Gobindgarh, Varinder is facing two cases of theft and snatching registered against him at Kurali and Amargarh in 2018 and 2019, respectively, while Lovepreet is facing a fraud case and Ram is facing two cases registered against him at Amargarh.